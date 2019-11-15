Burnley defeats Norwich 2-nil

Norwich had two players sent off in an extraordinary first half as they lost to Burnley 2-nil on another night to forget for the relegated side.

Emiliano Buendia was shown a straight red for violent conduct on Ashley Westwood after referee Kevin Friend watched a replay in the referee review area.

Nine minutes later, Josip Drmic’s high-studded tackle on Erik Pieters received the same punishment, before Chris Wood’s scuffed overhead kick put Burnley in front on the stroke of half-time.

Meanwhile the FA Cup semi-final is currently underway with Arsenal leading Manchester City 1-nil.

The second semi-final will be played tomorrow with Manchester United taking on Chelsea.