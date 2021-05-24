Football
Burnley and Watford play to stalemate
February 6, 2022 11:15 am
[Source: Premier League/Twitter]
Watford remains in the English Premier League relegation zone after a goalless draw against Burnley.
They came close to breaking the deadlock just before half-time when Ben Mee almost turned the ball into his own net from a corner.
Burnley’s best chances came after the break when Maxwel Cornet forced a decent save out of Ben Foster.
They are now three points behind fourth-bottom Norwich, with three games in hand.
