Burnley and Watford play to stalemate

Watford remains in the English Premier League relegation zone after a goalless draw against Burnley.

They came close to breaking the deadlock just before half-time when Ben Mee almost turned the ball into his own net from a corner.

Burnley’s best chances came after the break when Maxwel Cornet forced a decent save out of Ben Foster.

They are now three points behind fourth-bottom Norwich, with three games in hand.