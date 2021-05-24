Bundle of joy for the Krishna’s

Fiji Football’s golden boy Roy Krishna has welcomed a baby girl with his wife Naziah Ali-Krishna.

The national team captain revealed this on his Facebook post early this morning.

He is pictured with his wife holding out a pair of baby shoes with the caption, “My princess has arrived”.

The ATK Mohun Bagan star first revealed the news of his wife’s pregnancy in an earlier social media post on October 11th.

Krishna is expected to join the national team in the March FIFA window for the Qatar World Cup qualifiers.