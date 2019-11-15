Home

Bundesliga Players urged to respect clear guidelines

| @BBCWorld
May 19, 2020 1:27 pm
Hertha Berlin players broke social distancing rules when they celebrated their goals in the win over Hoffenheim. [Source: BBC]

Bundesliga players will be reminded of the return-to-play guidelines before next weekend’s matches.

This is after Hertha Berlin’s players ignored them during Saturday’s 3-0 win at Hoffenheim.

The German football league has already said Hertha will not be punished for their celebrations.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Bundesliga International chief executive Robert Klein says the guidelines need to be followed.

 

[Source: BBC Sports]

