Bula Events apologizes to Davis for Facebook post

[File Photo]

The Fiji Football Association has issued a statement regarding a Facebook post by Bula Events Group announcing that Digicel Kulas overseas-based player, Trina Davis, as their brand ambassador.

Fiji FA says this is an absolute hoax and misleading the general public using a popular name in football to get tournament mileage and attract sponsors and teams.

The association President Rajesh Patel says while Davis fully supports women in sports, she said she was never approached by the Bula Events Group, and neither did she make any comment or commitment.

Article continues after advertisement

Davis says she had no clue and Bula Events never approached her nor did she make a comment.

Bula Events Group has this afternoon publicly apologized to Davis, her family, and anyone associated with her for the post published earlier in regards to a futsal tournament where the trophy was also named after the Fiji Kulas star.

According to Bula Events Group, they found out that the social media account and email address they were in contact with were fake and they came to know about it today when Davis’s mother contacted them.

BEG in a statement says they’ve not taken any advantage of the situation and are thankful to Davis’s mom and Fiji FA for notifying them.