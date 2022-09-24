Bula Boys to play Solomon Islands today

There’s a positive vibe in the Digicel Bula Boys camp ahead of its MSG Prime Minister’s Cup clash with Solomon Islands today at Korman Stadium in Vanuatu.

Team Captain Roy Krishna who joined the side on Wednesday says Solomon will be a hard team to beat but we know the game plan what they need to do.

He adds to beat New Caledonia 1-0 with 10 men in their first match is a huge boost for their defense but they can’t get too carried away.

Krishna says even though they’ve booked their semifinal spot, they’ll need to be clinical against Solomon Islands.

‘It’s a very important game we just need to be calm on the ball and just concentrate on our passing and whatever the coach wants us to do we just need to focus on that and hopefully we can get a positive result’.

The Bula Boys takes on Solomon Islands at 4pm today.