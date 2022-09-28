Bula Boys to play Solomon Islands in playoff

[Photo : MSG Prime Ministers Cup 2022 / Facebook]

The Digicel Bula Boys will play the Solomon Islands in the MSG Prime Ministers Cup third/fourth play-off on Friday at Korman Stadium in Port Villa, Vanuatu.

This is after both sides were beaten in the semifinals yesterday by Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu Development respectively.

Fiji lost 1-0 to PNG while the Solomons went down 4-5 to Vanuatu Development on penalty shootout after a 1-all draw in normal and extra time.

A 23rd minute goal from a penalty was all PNG needed against Fiji to make the final.

The Roy Krishna captained side failed to capitalize on a few scoring chances in the second half.

Christopher Wasasala could have equalized in the last quarter but his shot went straight at the PNG goalkeeper while Gabiriele Matanisiga also had a golden opportunity.

Goalkeeper Akuila Mataisuva was safe in goal for Fiji as he managed to deny PNG the chance to extend their lead on a number of occasions.

The Bula Boys take on Solomon Islands at 3pm on Friday.

It’ll be the second time the two sides meet in the competition after their 2-all last Saturday.