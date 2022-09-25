Bula Boys to meet PNG in semifinal

[Source: Fiji Football Association / Facebook]

The Digicel Bula Boys will play Papua New Guinea in the MSG Prime Ministers Cup first semi-final on Tuesday.

After its meeting this morning the tournament’s organizing committee confirmed that PNG is the top team from Pool A and the runner’s up is Vanuatu Development.

Solomon Islands top Pool A followed by Fiji after their 2-all draw yesterday.

On Tuesday the Bula Boys plays PNG at 4pm.

The second semifinal will be between Vanuatu Development and Solomon Islands at 6pm.