Bula Boys reminded to play with pride 

The Digicel men’s national football side was farewelled by the Fiji Football Association at the Ba Academy last night.

Family members and friends gathered to wish the Bula Boys all the best as they travel to Qatar today for the regional World Cup qualifiers.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel says it’s an exciting moment and they are backing the team to do wonders during the regional qualifiers.

Patel told the players that they need to work together as a team on and off the field.

“We have spent close to $750,000 on this team which is from Fiji FA and OFC coffers and we have not left any stones unturned we have given you everything that you needed and we are hopeful that the pride that you have for this country for your Vanua and family you will put it on the field and make Fiji proud.”

Digicel Fiji CEO Farid Mohammed has also wished the team well and is hopeful that the side will make Fiji proud.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC star Roy Krishna has also been named co-captain as he is expected to join the Bula Boys in Qatar.

The side will play New Caledonia in their first match.

Meanwhile, the national players’ respective clubs will continue with the Digicel Premier League this weekend.

Today, Labasa hosts Navua at 1.30pm at Subrail Park, while Ba faces Nadroga at 3pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Tomorrow, Suva takes on Tailevu Naitasiri at 2pm and Rewa meets Nasinu at 4pm.

These two matches plus the women’s Super League clash between Suva and Ba at 12pm will air LIVE via pay-per-view on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.