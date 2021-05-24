Home

Bula Boys race against time

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
December 30, 2021 4:25 pm
[Source: Fiji Football]

The clock is ticking and the ‘Bula Boys’ chances of getting an opportunity for a warm-up match is getting slimmer.

The team has not played any international match since the last two years and is hoping to have a warm-up game before the OFC World Cup qualifiers.

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf says they are working around the clock to secure a warm-up game with an overseas team.

Article continues after advertisement

“The important part is that this team needs to have warm-up games to test out the pattern, formation, and understanding so we’re trying very hard to get the teams some games in view of this current new crisis.”

Yusuf says a match with Malaysia has been scheduled, however, the closure of other international borders has resulted in the match being suspended.

“Because of Omicron the borders are closed and that may be an obstacle but we will be working over the next two weeks to secure a possible opponent here in Fiji or we may have to take our team out to play overseas.”

The national team marches into camp on the 10th of next month to prepare for the OFC World Cup qualifiers in March.

