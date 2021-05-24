‘Bula Boys’ present i-tatau

Members of the Fiji Football team and its officials presented their I-Tatau to the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere at the State house today.

The team sought the nation’s blessings before it embarks on its journey to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Team Manager, Anushil Kumar says the President reminded the team of their goal and challenged them to achieve it.

“He reminded them that we need to take care of each other, that we are family. He used rugby as an example, he said if they can do it, football can do it as well.”

The team will depart for Qatar on Saturday.

The Bula Boys are pooled with Oceania champs New Zealand, New Caledonia and Papua New Guinea.

While the national players gets ready to leave the country, their respective teams will continue with the Digicel Premier League this weekend.

On Saturday, Labasa hosts Navua at 1.30pm at Subrail Park, while Ba faces Nadroga at 3pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

On Sunday, Suva takes on Tailevu Naitasiri at 2pm and Rewa meets Nasinu at 4pm.

These two matches plus the women’s Super League clash between Suva and Ba at 12pm will air LIVE via pay-per-view on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.