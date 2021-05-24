Home

Bula Boys on track

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 12, 2022 8:11 am
[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

After a lapse of two years, the Digicel Bula Boys finally got their first international match.

The national football side played a warm-up match against Vanuatu on Thursday night impressing Coach Flemming Serritslev with their performance.

Serritslev says the lessons learnt were put to practice at the Qatar University Ground.

Article continues after advertisement

“The result doesn’t matter but the way we played, it matters and I’m really happy to see in practice what we have been training a lot on for the last two years. It really came true in the match, I’m really satisfied.”


[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The coach says the match was a much needed one with only seven days remaining until the first qualifier.

“In my opinion we had too many bad passes but after 15 minutes it was okay. I wished they had more early crosses in front of the goal when we had so fast attackers up front.”


[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Bula Boys are on the right track as they count down the days to their first qualifier match against New Caledonia at 5am in Qatar next Saturday.


The Vanuatu football team [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

