Football
‘Bula Boys’ in pool of death
November 30, 2021 10:20 am
The Fiji football side has been drawn in a tough pool for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Qatar next year.
The ‘Bula Boys’ are in Group B alongside Oceania champs New Zealand, New Caledonia and Papua New Guinea.
Group A consists of the Solomon Islands, Tahiti, Vanuatu and either Tonga or Cook Islands.
Tonga and Cook Islands will play a single qualification match with the winner to earn a place in the preliminary competition mini-tournament.
The OFC qualifiers will be played in a mini-tournament format featuring eight teams and consisting of a round-robin group stage, semi-finals and the final.
All matches will take place in Qatar from March 14 to 30 next year.
The two group winners and the runners-up will qualify for the semi-finals.
The winner will face the representative of the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association FIFA intercontinental play-offs in June 2022 for a place in the final competition.