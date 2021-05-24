‘Bula Boys’ in high spirits

The ‘Bula Boys’ camp is filled with positivity as they count down to the Oceania FIFA World Cup Qualification in Qatar.

As long as the team sticks to the game-plan everything will work out says Head Coach FlemingSerritslev.

“I’m very confident with our team, they are step by step coning into very good conditions and the way we are playing here in the camp, it looks really good I’m optimistic”

Article continues after advertisement

The Danish national adds all teams have been closely studied in the past few weeks.

“Exactly nothing worrying me because I’m sure the last two players that were injured they’ll be fully fit when we reach Qatar so I’m in a good mood, the players are in a good mood so we are ready for this competition”

The side flies out on Saturday, after presenting its I-Tatau to the President.

The FIFA World Cup qualifiers will be held from 17th to 30th March in Doha, Qatar.

Meanwhile in the Digicel Premier League round four this weekend.

Ba faces Nadroga at 3pm at Churchil Park in Lautoka on Saturday.

Also on Saturday Labasa will host Navua at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.

On Sunday, Suva Womens will play Ba Womens in the Digicel Womens Super League at 12pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Followed by Suva will host Tailevu Naitasiri at 2pm and Rewa will face Nasinu at 4pm.