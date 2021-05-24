‘Bula Boys’ impress during camp

National soccer players in the camp have been showing good progress as preparations for the World Cup qualifiers continue.

The Bula Boys have broken camp for the 2021 season after weeks of blending together and testing combinations in Ba.

Fiji FA Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf says the head coach has identified immense talent within the squad which he says will be utilized.

“Apart from Roy I think, maybe a couple of others he will use the local boys’ players with whom he has been working on and he said he can mold a very good team but the important part is this team needs to have warm-up games to test out the pattern, formation, and understanding, so we’re trying very hard to get the teams some games”.

The Bula Boys will return to camp on January 10th ahead of the qualifiers in Qatar.