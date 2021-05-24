Home

Bula Boys hope for four warm-up matches

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 1, 2022 4:17 pm
The Fiji National Football squad wants at least four international matches prior to the World Cup qualifiers later this year. [File photo]

The Fiji National Football squad wants at least four international matches prior to the World Cup qualifiers later this year.

As the national team prepares to ramp up training next week, Fiji Football Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says it is important that they have a few international matches.

The team has not played any international match in the last two years.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the players are being reminded of what’s at stake.

“So warm-up matches help build up confidence, player understanding, to try and reach that level that is expected of them. If we get four international games before the qualifiers that would be great. If we can’t then we can’t.”

The national team will march into camp on the 10th of next month to prepare for the OFC World Cup qualifiers in March.

