Football

Bula Boys beaten by NZ

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 22, 2022 6:59 am
Chris Wood scores for New Zealand against Fiji [Source: NZ Football]

The Digicel Bula Boys have gone down 4-0 to New Zealand in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Oceania Qualifiers in Doha.

Fiji’s defense really crumbled in the second half where New Zealand managed to net three goals.

Sairusi Nalaubu never had any chance to really strut his stuff in the first half as New Zealand has 80% of possession. 

Article continues after advertisement


Chris Wood scores for New Zealand against Fiji [Source: NZ Football]

While Nalaubu was quiet, our defenders were busy all night at the other end of the park with Newcastle United star Chris Wood leading the charge.

The brave Bula Boys defenders of Antonio Tuivuna, Lekima Gonerau, Remueru Tekiate and Sitiveni Cavuilagi were doing well right up to the 44th minute when a Wood header put the Kiwis in front before half time.


Chris Wood [right] celebrates after scoring for New Zealand against Fiji [Source: NZ Football]

Fiji’s real chance to score came in the 54th minute when Nalaubu was put into space by a lovely Roy Krishna pass, however, the New Zealand defenders managed to neutralize the attack

In the 72nd minute, the All Whites Elijah Just who came off the bench scored a great goal from 10 yards out after the Kiwis recycle possession at the top of the box.

Two minutes later, New Zealand struck again as an intercept right from kickoff saw a splitting ball penetrate Fiji’s defence and fell right in front of Wood, who drived down the left side of the box before letting off a rocket of a shot on a tight angle from six yards which found its way beneath goalkeeper Mohammed Alam and into the bottom right of the net.

That goal also made Wood New Zealand’s all-time leading international goalscorer.

Clayton Lewis had the final say for New Zealand with a penalty a minute from fulltime.

The win puts New Zealand at the top of group B.

In another game this morning, Papua New Guinea beat New Caledonia 1-0.

