Bula Boys back in camp

National football team Manager Anushil Kumar says no spot is confirmed in the team, and players will have to prove themselves this week to make the final cut.

The side marched into camp yesterday and Head Coach Flemming Serritslev has a mammoth task ahead to select the final squad for the OFC FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Pooled with New Zealand, New Caledonia, and Papua New Guinea, Fiji will need to field their best team heading to Qatar.

Kumar says only the fittest will come out on top.

“Of course, for this camp, it will be the survival of the fittest, so yes Qatar is at stake and who will make it will be known at the end of this camp.”

The Bula Boys will meet New Caledonia first on the 18th of March, then New Zealand on the 21st before its final pool match against Papua New Guinea on the 24th of March.