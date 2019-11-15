Build more on soccer techniques says former national rep Ronald Ram

Former National Football rep Ronald Ram believes there’s still more work to be done to improve the performance of football players in the country.

Looking at the performance of district players this season, Ram says basic football techniques is a factor that is lacking.

He says players have the knowledge and skills of the game but having the right execution during matches will make a difference in their overall performance.

“The major thing they lack is soccer techniques. If we start building more on techniques like passing, receiving, running with the ball, and making decisions in the tight space. Having a good game format and training them accordingly to their knowledge, I think that will be an asset for them.”

Ram adds more development programs should be conducted at the grass-root level to move Fiji Football to a level higher.

The former Fiji FA development officer will be conducting football clinics next Saturday for boys and girls from under-7 to under-16 grades at Albert Park and Sacred Heart College in Suva.