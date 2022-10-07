Bua to face Northland Tailevu in Senior semi-final

The Northland Tailevu football team cruised its way into the Senior Division semi-final after beating Taveuni 2-nil in their last pool match of the Courts IDC at Bidesi Park in Suva.

The Kritesh Prasad-coached side qualified as runners-up from Group B and will face Bua, the winners from Group B in the first Senior Division semi-final at 12pm on Sunday.

In the second semi-final, Dreketi, the Group B winners will face Lami, the Group A runners-up at 2:30pm on Sunday at Bidesi Park.

