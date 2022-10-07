Bua to face Northland Tailevu in Senior semi-final

The Northland Tailevu football team cruised its way into the Senior Division semi-final after beating Taveuni 2-nil in their last pool match of the Courts IDC at Bidesi Park in Suva.
The Kritesh Prasad-coached side qualified as runners-up from Group B and will face Bua, the winners from Group B in the first Senior Division semi-final at 12pm on Sunday.
In the second semi-final, Dreketi, the Group B winners will face Lami, the Group A runners-up at 2:30pm on Sunday at Bidesi Park.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|GROUP A
|BUA
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|4
|LAMI
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|SAVUSAVU
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|GROUP B
|DREKETI
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|4
|NORTHLAND TAILEVU
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|TAVEUNI
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
