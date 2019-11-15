Bua sails past Tavua in Courts IDC clash

Despite the wet weather conditions, the Bua senior football side stormed past Tavua with a 2-1 win in their Courts IDC Senior Division clash.

Both teams played a high tempo game in water-filled Uprising resort pitch, soughting for the winning three points.

Bua took an early one-nil lead after goalkeeper Ritesh Chand successfully netted a goal from a penalty kick.

Tavua came out strongly in the second half finding the equalizer through Pauliasi Natikibau.

But sheer determination from the Northeners saw Kalivete Naturu slot in the side’s second and winning goal.

Bua head coach Ronil Ram says they are out to prove their worth in the competition.

