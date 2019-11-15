Bua offical disrupts IDC match

The Nadroga/Bua senior league Courts Inter District Championship match took a sad twist tonight after a Bua official was red carded for throwing tantrums at the match linesman.

The Bua official disagreed with the lineman call against his side and expressed his frustration.

He then allegedly went after the linesman but was escorted out of the Uprising Sports Centre.

Nadroga will now face Dreketi in the first senior league semifinal of the Courts Inter District Championship on Saturday.

They walked away with a 2-nil win against Bua at Uprising Sports Centre today.

In the second semifinal, Tailevu Naitasiri will take on Bua.

It was a physical match from the get go with both teams vying for top spot in their pool.

Tomasi Tuicakau scored a remarkable goal from outside the box that floated past the gloves of Ritesh Chand.

Nadroga suffered a blow with John Rounds being stretchered off the field after a collision with a Bua player just before the breather.

The Stallions maintained their 1-nil lead in the second half.

The combination of Veteran Joeli Navalawa and Setareki Vola set up a goal for Nadroga’s Jonas Naceva to score the second goal and further their lead 2-nil.

Finishing was Bua’s main challenge with Kaliveti Nateru making several attempts at goal but failing to get past goalkeeper Thomas Coster.

Bua applied pressure in the second half but Nadroga stood tall in defense to win the match.