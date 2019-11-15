Bua first team through to IDC semi-finals

Bua is the first team to qualify for the Courts Inter-District Championship semi-finals.

The side bagged its second win defeating fellow Northerners Nadogo 6-2 at the Uprising Sports Centre today.

24-year-old Mohammed Zaid was the orchestrator of the match, scoring four goals and setting up a few chances.

Livai Raumakita and Kaliveti Nateru scored the other two goals for Bua.

Head Coach Roneel Ram says Bua has created history.

Nadogo’s goals were scored by Kiniviliame Rokobulileka and replacement Viliame Vakayadra.

Bua will face the physical Nadroga team tomorrow while Nadogo faces Tavua.