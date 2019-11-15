Bua continues IDC journey despite challenges

While many teams have the luxury of training at world class facilities, others are just trying to stay together as a team.

One of the teams that has fought off challenges ahead of the Courts Inter District Championship next week is senior division side Bua.

The Bua side won the Northern league is one of the teams after a spot in the Premier division next season.

Bua head coach and player Diven Prasad says some members of the team travel up to 15 kilometers one way to train on a daily basis.

“For us those coming down from Lekutu will travel about more than 15km one way to come and train here and I think that’s a big challenge for us and for those staying in the village they walk 5km one way to come for the training I think that is one of the motivating factors that actually contributed to the senior league win”.

This week the team has been blessed with an outpouring of support ahead of the tournament.

Bua will play Tavua in their first game next Tuesday at Buckhurst Park in Suva at 3pm.

Meanwhile, the radio commentaries of the Premier games on Mirchi FM on Tuesday will be starting with the Nasinu-Suva match at 12.30pm, Ba/Nadi game at 4.30pm and the final match on day one at 7.00pm between Rewa and Lautoka.

The IDC will be held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.