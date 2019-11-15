Brothers in Fiji Football national squad

Brothers Anish Khem and Ashnil Raju have been named in the national football 30 member squad.

The squad will march into training next Monday in preparation for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.

Khem played for Punjas Battle of the Giants champions Rewa and Raju represented Labasa.

The brothers have both been named for the midfielders’ position.

Khem’s mentor Marika Rodu says the brothers have promising talent and deserve to be in the squad.

“Both are hardworking players who have been knocking on the national team’s doors for quite some time and I think this is the right time for them to take their football to another level.”

Rodu adds that it is about time the brothers experience some high level football.”

“And to understand that football is not only about playing at district level. Football is world sports and they need to open their eyes and see what’s in front of them in terms of high level football.”

Khem and Raju have been named alongside Ba’s Abbu Zaid, Lautoka’s Malakai Rakula and Muni Shivam Naidu, Rewa’s Tevita Waranaivalu, Kavaia Rawaqa and Patrick Joseph with Labasa’s Akeimi Ralulu and Ilisoni Logaivou for the national team’s midfielder position.