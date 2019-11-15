Brighton opposes decision of matches played in neutral stadiums

Brighton football is not in favor of holding the remainder of the Premier League season in neutral stadiums.

The Premier League’s top flight clubs were informed yesterday that the remaining matches will be played in neutral stadiums.

This means no team will play at their home stadium, in a bid to avoid the gathering of home fans outside the venue.

However Brighton’s chief executive Paul Barber says this could potentially have a material effect on the integrity of the competition.

Talks have begun to resume the season by June 18th.

[Source: BBC Sports]