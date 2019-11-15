Bright future ahead for Navua side

The future looks brighter for the Navua football side as it heads into its first Fiji FACT since joining the premier division this season.

Navua has been struggling throughout the year and last week defied all odds by defeating Nasinu 7-1 in a VPL decider.

The win has secured them a spot in the top grade for 2021.

With the Fiji FACT next in line, Navua captain Vineet Chand says they are opting to be one of the top contenders in the tournament.

Despite having a young side, Chand is confident this team will make headlines in the future.

“The future looks brighter I would say the officials the coaches really looked into the future of the team. While we were struggling at the bottom, we did work on that and some of our senior’s players did live us. It wasn’t something bad but they left us for greener pastures but good thing our youngsters came in.”

Navua has won the Fiji FACT three times and will be gunning for its fourth win.

Navua is in Group B with Lautoka, Suva and Nadi.

The first round of the Group Stages will be held on Saturday, November 21st at Churchill Park, and Sunday, November 22nd at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The tournament proper starts on Wednesday, November 25th at Subrail Park in Labasa until Sunday, the 29th.