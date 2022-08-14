Brentford dismantle Man United

Brentford scored four goals in the first half to condemn Manchester United to a humiliating 4-nil defeat at Gtech Community Stadium, in Brentford today.

Josh Dasilva put the hosts ahead when his strike from distance somehow eluded United goalkeeper David de Gea.

Mathias Jensen doubled the lead after, but with Ben Mee and Bryan Mbeumo goals the side was up by four up before the break.

The defeat is United’s seventh in a row on the road – their worst run since 1936 – while it is the seventh time they have conceded at least four goals in a league game.