Football
Brentford begin with memorable win
August 14, 2021 9:05 am
Brentford players and fans celebrate [Source: Premier League]
Impressive Brentford beat Arsenal 2-nil in the first Premier League game of the season in Brentford Community Stadium.
The promoted side took the lead in the 22nd minute after a Sergi Canos’s powerful drive.
The Bees led 1-0 at the breather in the first full house at PL game since before pandemic.
Christian Norgaard sent the home fans wild with close-range header for a 2-nil scoreline.
😍 A night that will live long in the memory of @BrentfordFC fans#BREARS pic.twitter.com/rdPdzHos19
— Premier League (@premierleague) August 13, 2021
This was Brentford’s first PL win and first top-flight victory in 74 years.
Brentford have won their first top flight match since 5 April 1947, when the Bees won 2-1 at Leeds United.
Arsenal have lost against a promoted side for the first time since a 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa on 21 July 2020.
It’s only the second time in the last 10 seasons that Brentford have won their opening match.
[Source: BBC]