Brentford begin with memorable win

Impressive Brentford beat Arsenal 2-nil in the first Premier League game of the season in Brentford Community Stadium.

The promoted side took the lead in the 22nd minute after a Sergi Canos’s powerful drive.

The Bees led 1-0 at the breather in the first full house at PL game since before pandemic.

Christian Norgaard sent the home fans wild with close-range header for a 2-nil scoreline.

😍 A night that will live long in the memory of @BrentfordFC fans#BREARS pic.twitter.com/rdPdzHos19 — Premier League (@premierleague) August 13, 2021

This was Brentford’s first PL win and first top-flight victory in 74 years.

Brentford have won their first top flight match since 5 April 1947, when the Bees won 2-1 at Leeds United.

Arsenal have lost against a promoted side for the first time since a 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa on 21 July 2020.

It’s only the second time in the last 10 seasons that Brentford have won their opening match.

[Source: BBC]