Football

World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina abandoned

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 6, 2021 10:07 am
Argentina's players walked off the pitch shortly after health authorities came on to stop play [SOurce: BBC]

Brazil and Argentina’s World Cup qualifier was abandoned just minutes after kick-off this morning.

This is after Brazilian health officials objected to the participation of three Argentine players they believe broke quarantine rules.

Argentina players walked off the pitch at the Corinthians Arena after the officials came out to stop the game.

According to the BBC, the dramatic intervention came hours after Brazil’s health authorities had said four England-based players for Argentina had to quarantine.

The four concerned players with English Premier League clubs are Emiliano Buendia and Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa, and Giovani lo Celso and Cristian Romero of Tottenham Hotspur.

Fifa confirmed the suspension of the game, adding that “further details will follow in due course”.

No date for the rearranged fixture has been set with Argentina players leaving to prepare for their next World Cup qualifier – at home to Bolivia on Friday, 10 September.

[Source: BBC]

