Football

Brazil to face Spain in men's Olympic football final

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
August 4, 2021 5:52 am
Brazil players' celebrate after beating Mexico in the semi-final. [SOurce: goal.com]

Spain will take on Brazil for Olympic gold in the men’s football final.

Both the semi-finals were forced into extra-time.

Japan took Spain all the way to extra-time in their last-four clash, sticking to a disciplined defensive shape while looking for opportunities to hit their opponents on the break.

Article continues after advertisement

La Roja booked their spot in the showpiece event by beating tournament hosts Japan 1-0 on Tuesday.

Marco Asensio scored the only goal of the game in extra-time to set up a final meeting with Brazil at the International Yokohama Stadium, with the Selecao having defeated Mexico on penalties.

Brazil’s route to the final was even tougher, as they were taken to penalties by Mexico following a 0-0 draw after 120 minutes.

The Selecao ended up winning the shootout 4-1 thanks to successful spot-kicks from Dani Alves , Gabriel Martinelli , Bruno Guimares and Reinier , advancing to their second successive Olympics final in the process.

[Source: goal]

