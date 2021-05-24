Brazil through to Futsal World Cup quarters

Brazil is the second team to reach the Futsal World Cup qualifiers after edging Japan 4-2 in the play-offs this morning.
Brazil led 3-1 at halftime and scored another second-half to get the win.
Brazil will face Morocco in the first quarterfinals while Russia Olympic Committee will meet Argentina.
The playoffs continue tomorrow with Uzbekistan will take on Iran while Portugal will battle Serbia.
