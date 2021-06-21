Home

Brazil remain unbeaten after win over Colombia

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
June 25, 2021 5:25 am

Brazil maintained its perfect record at the 2021 Copa América with a 2-1 win over Colombia.

Casemiro scored deep into stoppage time to give hosts Brazil a controversial win.

An acrobatic volley by Luis Diaz gave Colombia an early lead in their final Group B game in Rio de Janeiro.

Article continues after advertisement

Roberto Firmino’s late equalizer was allowed to stand despite the ball hitting the referee moments earlier, sparking lengthy protests by Colombia.

And in the 10th minute of added time, Casemiro headed in from a Neymar corner.

Brazil was struggling to draw level when Neymar’s wayward pass forward struck Nestor Pitana.

The Argentine referee allowed play to continue once Lucas Paqueta had played the ball wide to Renan Lodi, whose first-time cross was headed in by Liverpool forward Firmino.

There was a lengthy stoppage as Colombia players remonstrated with Pitana, before and after the video assistant referee let the goal stand.

The rules state that if the ball touches the referee and goes directly into the goal, results in a change of possession or a promising attack, a dropped ball should be awarded.

[Source: BBC]

