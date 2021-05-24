Brazil out to end losing streak

Brazil will be looking to break its losing streak against Australia when the two sides meet in the Women’s Football friendlies tonight.

The Brazilians have not won a game against Tony Gustavsson’s side since 2016.

Their recent closes encounter was in 2019 in the FIFA Women’s World Cup with Australia edging Brazil 3-2.

Brazil has a chance to turn the tables around when it takes on Australia tonight at 9.05.

You can watch this match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.