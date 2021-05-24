Home

Brazil out to end losing streak

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 26, 2021 3:39 pm
[Source: Forbes]

Brazil will be looking to break its losing streak against Australia when the two sides meet in the Women’s Football friendlies tonight.

The Brazilians have not won a game against Tony Gustavsson’s side since 2016.

Their recent closes encounter was in 2019 in the FIFA Women’s World Cup with Australia edging Brazil 3-2.

Brazil has a chance to turn the tables around when it takes on Australia tonight at 9.05.

You can watch this match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

