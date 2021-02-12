Boys in Black retains U19 title

The Ba football team has retained the Vodafone Under 19 Youth League title.

This is after they defeated Rewa 1-nil at the Fiji Football Association Academy grounds today.

Both teams brought their ‘A’ game to the field seeing the game tied at nil-all for the majority of the match.

Two minutes before full-time, the Boys in Black found their luck when a corner kick by Mohammed Fazil sailed into the back of the net.

Ba held on to the 1-nil lead to secure the win.