Boys in Black retains U19 title

The Ba football team has retained the Vodafone Under 19 Youth League title.
This is after they defeated Rewa 1-nil at the Fiji Football Association Academy grounds today.
Both teams brought their ‘A’ game to the field seeing the game tied at nil-all for the majority of the match.
Two minutes before full-time, the Boys in Black found their luck when a corner kick by Mohammed Fazil sailed into the back of the net.
Ba held on to the 1-nil lead to secure the win.
