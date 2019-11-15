Boy who lost mom in house fire is champion of the day

A five-year-old boy who lost his mom in a house fire was named the player of the day in the Punjas Battle of the Giants Kids Play program.

Mohammed Mosheem’s mother perished in a house fire at Velovelo, Lautoka on February 11, 2017, when he was one-year six months old.

Mosheem’s grandmother Zeenat Nisha says his grandson is a special kid.

Article continues after advertisement

She says Mosheem and his dad survived the fire which claimed his mother’s life.

Young Mosheem still bears the scars of that tragic incident in 2017 but today he was just a normal kid enjoying football with his peers.

The Lautoka Muslim pre-school student says he wants to be a football player when he grows up.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel says Mosheem and his grandmother will be granted free lifetime entry to any of their competitions.