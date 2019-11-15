Football
Bournemouth and Watford down, Man Utd and Chelsea in top four
July 27, 2020 6:36 am
Aston Villa celebrate after securing a point, saving them out of relegation. [Source: Premier League]
Manchester United and Chelsea managed to qualify for the Champions League after winning their final English Premier League games.
United defeated Leicester City 2-0 while Chelsea beat Wolves 2-0.
Leicester miss out on the top four after the loss.
On the other hand, Bournemouth and Watford got relegated.
Eventhough Bournemouth managed to get a 3-1 win over Everton, West Ham’s one-all draw with Aston Villa forced them for relegation saving West Ham and Villa to stay in the League.
Watford went down to Arsenal 2-3 and could not save themselves from relegating.
Tottenham draw at Crystal Palace to edge Wolves to Europa League spot.
In other matches, Liverpool beat Newcastle 3-1 and Manchester City thrashed Norwich.
