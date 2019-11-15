Bournemouth and Watford down, Man Utd and Chelsea in top four

Manchester United and Chelsea managed to qualify for the Champions League after winning their final English Premier League games.

United defeated Leicester City 2-0 while Chelsea beat Wolves 2-0.

Leicester miss out on the top four after the loss.

On the other hand, Bournemouth and Watford got relegated.

Eventhough Bournemouth managed to get a 3-1 win over Everton, West Ham’s one-all draw with Aston Villa forced them for relegation saving West Ham and Villa to stay in the League.

Watford went down to Arsenal 2-3 and could not save themselves from relegating.

Tottenham draw at Crystal Palace to edge Wolves to Europa League spot.

In other matches, Liverpool beat Newcastle 3-1 and Manchester City thrashed Norwich.