BOG win special for Pratap

Labasa coach Ravneel Pratap has dedicated yesterday’s Punjas Battle of the Giants victory to all fathers.

The side beat Rewa 2-1 thanks to replacement France Catarogo’s goal in the first half of extra time in front of a good crowd at Churchill Park.

Pratap says the win was even more special for him.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is a win dedicated to all fathers, my father at home this was my first father’s day as a father, 4 month old baby boy at home I missed him a lot today I couldn’t be home today but I had to a bigger family to look after.”

The win is Labasa’s third only BOG title.

Winning goal scorer France Catarogo says it was a team effort that got them through in the final against Rewa.

Catarogo says he was just raring to get on the field.

“I was just sitting on the bench and wondering if I go on the pitch and score a goal that would make my parents proud, they are also supporting me from home.”

The side walked away with $17,000 as winners.