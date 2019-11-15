BOG planned for August; IDC in October

Tentative time frames have been set for the Inkk mobile Battle of the Giants and the Courts Inter-District Championship.

The BOG is planned to be played in August while the IDC is anticipated for October.

This has been revealed by Fiji Football Association Mohammed Yusuf who says the associations is currently reviewing their calendar for the remainder of the 2020 season.

Article continues after advertisement

Yusuf says the August and October timeframe is part of the planned July 1st start date.

“The first week of August, we’re going to battle our Ink mobile Battle of the Giants, that will be played and of course the Courts IDC in October.”

The Fiji FA chief executive adds the dates are subject to change depending on how soon COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted.