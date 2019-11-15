Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Football

BOG golden boot winner nets two for Lami

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
August 21, 2020 3:34 pm
Action from the Dreketi vs Lami match

Nasinu’s Punjas Battle of the Giants star and golden boot winner Jasnit Vikash scored two goals today for the Pasifika Tents, Taxi and Tours Lami Futsal side against Dreketi.

Vikash netted the two goals in their 6-1 win over the northerners in the opening Vodafone Futsal Inter District Championship match at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

Other goals for Lami were scored by Manasa Levaci, France Catarogo, Kalisito Veikoka and there was an own goal by Dreketi’s Mohammed Raheem.

Article continues after advertisement

The lone Dreketi goal was scored by Abhinesh Chand.

Lami will meet Jet Bar and Grill Suva in their second match tomorrow at 10am while Dreketi face Lautoka at 11:15am.

The Futsal IDC is currently underway at the FMF Gym in Suva.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.