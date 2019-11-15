BOG golden boot winner nets two for Lami

Nasinu’s Punjas Battle of the Giants star and golden boot winner Jasnit Vikash scored two goals today for the Pasifika Tents, Taxi and Tours Lami Futsal side against Dreketi.

Vikash netted the two goals in their 6-1 win over the northerners in the opening Vodafone Futsal Inter District Championship match at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

Other goals for Lami were scored by Manasa Levaci, France Catarogo, Kalisito Veikoka and there was an own goal by Dreketi’s Mohammed Raheem.

The lone Dreketi goal was scored by Abhinesh Chand.

Lami will meet Jet Bar and Grill Suva in their second match tomorrow at 10am while Dreketi face Lautoka at 11:15am.

The Futsal IDC is currently underway at the FMF Gym in Suva.