Bobo’s son a future football star: Vonolagi

Former national goalkeeper Tagi Vonolagi and Navua Assistant Coach believes Sireli Bobo Junior has what it takes to be a future star in football.

The youngster’s dad and namesake is former Fiji 7s and Flying Fijians winger, Sireli Bobo.

Junior, as he is commonly known was scouted by Vonolagi during the Namosi 10s last week.

Article continues after advertisement

The lanky 18-year-old featured for Navua in its trial match against Suva yesterday after coming off the bench in the secondhalf.

Vonolagi says Junior Bobo still has a lot to learn and can be one of the best players in the country.

“Bodyweight I don’t think he will be able to play rugby compared to his dad, but otherwise he is a good material for any team as a soccer player. He is still young, he is standing at 6 plus, at 6’3 or 6’4. With proper coaching and buildup for any coaches that will want to take him, he will be a future star in the making.”

His dad, Sireli Bobo Senior says he is proud of his son, and will continue to support him in whatever sport he chooses.

Bobo says he is grateful to Vonolagi for giving his son a chance to train with the Navua team.

Navua meets Nadroga at the Uprising Sports Centre at 3pm on Sunday.

There will be a triple header at the ANZ Stadium on Sunday, with Nasinu against Labasa at 12pm, Rewa takes on Ba at 2pm while Suva faces defending champions Lautoka at 4.30pm.

These three matches will air on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.

Local viewers can pay $15, while it will cost US$30 for overseas viewers.

In another match, Tailevu Naitasiri plays Nadi at 1pm at Prince Charles Park.



Click on the image for a bigger view