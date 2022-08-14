Blues too strong for Nasinu

[File Photo]

Two goals in the second half were enough for Lautoka to secure a 2-nil win over Nasinu during their DPL match today at Churchill Park.

The first half saw both teams equally balanced in attack as they looked for the opening the goal.

Lautoka who were the better side, had many opportunities to score, however they could not just find the back of the net.

It wasn’t until the second half the Blues got the first goal of the match, a handball by a Nasinu player in their box earned Lautoka a spot kick.

Veteran Zibraaz Sahib stepping up to get his team into the lead.

Former Ba rep, Saula Waqa got Lautoka’s second goal in the 70th minute as the side finished off strong.

The halftime message was clear from Lautoka coach Shalen Lal, that they must get a win.

“The first half we found alot of difficulty in scoring we went back and spoke about how we can come back ins secondhalf, the boys scored two goals and that is what we needed.”

Lautoka FC director of administration Muni Nair says Nasinu gave them a good run today.

“Nasinu was trying to put up a good challenge to avoid going to bottom place so it was tough match and we expected it to be tough the boys kept the composure and ended up winning by two goals.”

The win puts Lautoka back at the top of the DPL standing with 32 points.