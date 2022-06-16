Blues target perfect start against Rewa

[File Photo]

The Lautoka Football side want nothing less than a win against Rewa during their first leg of the Oceania Football Confederation national playoffs this Friday.

Blues coach Anginesh Prasad says they are playing at home and a win will set the platform for them during the two-leg series.

Prasad says it’s an important match for the side and they know the Delta Tigers will come out firing as well.

“We are preparing the team according to the way Rewa plays we understand and know that Rewa is a very high pressing team, they press everywhere on the field and they are very composed and they keep possession, they love to draw defenders and when the defenders are disorganized then they love to launch the attack.”

Lautoka last qualified for the OFC Champions League in 2018 and they are aiming to make it twice in their history.

The first leg will be held on Friday at 7.30pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka while the second leg will be hosted at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on Sunday at 3pm.

The winner will meet teams from New Zealand, Tahiti, PNG, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and the Cook Islands during the knockout stages that will be held in Auckland.