Blues settle for a draw at home

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
March 14, 2021 6:13 pm

The Rewa football side managed to hold the Viti Water Flow Lautoka team 1-all in their Digicel Premier League match at Churchill Park today.

The Blues who were on a mission to win their second game of the league, got off to a perfect start.

New signing Marika Rawasoi opened the scoring sheet, following a blunder by Rewa goalkeeper Senirusi Bokini.

This was short-lived as the Delta Tigers levelled the scores a few minutes later, after Anish Khem connected a cross from Kavaia Waqa.

Both teams than tussled for possession in an exciting encounter, trying to create scoring opportunities however they lacked the finishing.

At halftime they were locked 1-all.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
BA211041+34
SUVA211021+14
LAUTOKA110010+13
NADROGA20203302
LABASA20200002
NADI201136-31
NAVUA201101-11
REWA100101-10

In the second spell, it was the same story, as the two sides had plenty of scoring opportunities but couldn’t find the back of the net.

Both goalkeepers were also superb as they kept their sides in the game.

The wet ground condition made it difficult for the two teams who tried all they could to break the deadlock in front of a packed crowd.


[Source: Fiji Football]

