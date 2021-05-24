Blues out to tame Babasiga Lions

The Lautoka football team will be out to maintain its lead in the Digicel Premier League with an aim of scooping the title after a lapse of three years.

The Blues have won the DPL title five times and last won in 2018.

Coach Imdad Ali has a huge task ahead of him, when they take on the champions from the north, Labasa.

This will be the first time the side will meet since the resumption of all sporting activities.

With Lautoka taking a considerable 23 point lead, Ali says the focus now is taking down the Babasiga Lions on their home turf.

However, the Digicel Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend at Subrail Park have been called off.

This has been confirmed by Fiji Football Association competitions manager Amitesh Pal.

Due to the adverse weather currently experienced in the north, Pal says the ground is not in playing condition.

Points Standing