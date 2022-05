Blues on a roll

Bakers Fresh Lautoka has secured its second Digicel Fiji FACT win beating 4R Electrical Labasa 2-1.

A 25th-minute goal by Kolinio Sivoki saw Lautoka lead 1-0 at the break.

Despite the many attempts at goal by Labasa, the defensive wall of Lautoka stood firm.

11 minutes into the second half, the two sides were leveled when Ilisoni Lolaivalu easily tapped in a rebound after Lautoka goalkeeper Joela Biuvanua failed to catch Christopher Wasasala’s strike.

The match looked to have settled for a draw but Lautoka still had a little left in their tank with Zibraaz Sahib netting their winning goal, seven minutes from full-time.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS POOL A LAUTOKA 2 2 0 0 4 2 +2 6 NADI 2 1 0 1 5 4 +1 3 LABASA 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3 REWA 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1 NAVUA 2 0 1 1 3 5 -2 1 POOL B SUVA 3 3 0 0 5 0 +5 9 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 3 1 1 1 3 3 0 4 NADROGA 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 BA 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 NASINU 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0