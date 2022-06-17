Blues mentally prepared for Rewa

Mental preparation is key for the Lautoka Football side as they get ready to face Rewa in the OFC Champions League National play-off.

Lautoka and Rewa will face off in a two-match series that kicks off tonight at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Lautoka midfielder Sitiveni Cavuilagi says Rewa is a good team that will test them both physically and mentally.

“We are preparing the team mentally, and physically because Rewa is not the worst team there, they are one of the teams that compete well in every tournament but we will try our best but we will try our best, we are ready to overcome the things we are looking forward to”

Cavuilagi says the team is ready and their main aim is to make their fans proud on home ground.

The first leg will be hosted at Churchill Park tomorrow at 7.30pm before the game moves to Suva’s ANZ Stadium on Sunday at 3pm.