Blues in fifth place

Lautoka football has moved up to fifth place on the Digicel Premier League points table.

After playing only four games, the Blues have nine points so far and has moved past Nadroga, Tailevu Naitaisiri, Navua and Nasinu.

These four teams all recorded losses in their respective matches last weekend.

Suva maintains its place on top with 23 points, five away from Rewa who is in second with 18 points.

With 15 points is Ba in third place and Nadi in fourth with 12.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS SUVA 9 7 2 0 21 10 +11 23 REWA 8 5 3 0 13 5 +8 18 BA 8 5 0 3 18 10 +8 15 NADI 8 4 0 4 13 12 +1 12 LAUTOKA 4 3 0 1 12 6 +6 9 NADROGA 8 3 0 5 7 15

-8 9 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 8 2 1 5 7 10 -3 7 NAVUA 9 2 1 6 10 18 -8 7 NASINU 9 2 1 6 9 19 -10 7 LABASA 7 1 2 4 8 13 -5 5

Labasa is still in last place after playing seven matches with 5 points.

DPL continues this weekend with Lautoka playing two games.

They face Ba tomorrow at 7.30pm followed by Rewa on Sunday at 3pm at Churchill Park.

On Saturday, Labasa faces Tailevu Naitasiri at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.