Football

Blues in fifth place

Talei Matairakula
April 26, 2022 4:04 pm

Lautoka football has moved up to fifth place on the Digicel Premier League points table.

After playing only four games, the Blues have nine points so far and has moved past Nadroga, Tailevu Naitaisiri, Navua and Nasinu.

These four teams all recorded losses in their respective matches last weekend.

Suva maintains its place on top with 23 points, five away from Rewa who is in second with 18 points.

With 15 points is Ba in third place and Nadi in fourth with 12.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
SUVA97202110+1123
REWA8530135+818
BA85031810+815
NADI84041312+112
LAUTOKA4301126+69
NADROGA8305715
-89
TAILEVU NAITASIRI8215710-37
NAVUA92161018-87
NASINU9216919-107
LABASA7124813-55

Labasa is still in last place after playing seven matches with 5 points.

DPL continues this weekend with Lautoka playing two games.

They face Ba tomorrow at 7.30pm followed by Rewa on Sunday at 3pm at Churchill Park.

On Saturday, Labasa faces Tailevu Naitasiri at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.

DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 10
27th Apr - Wednesday7:30PMLautoka-BaChurchill Park
30th Apr - Saturday1:30PMLabasa-Tailevu NaitasiriLawaqa Park
1st May - Sunday3:00PMLautoka-RewaChurchill Park
Round 9
24th Apr - Sunday1:00PMBa4 - 0NasinuChurchill Park
24th Apr - Sunday2:00PMNadi3 - 0NavuaLawaqa Park
24th Apr - Sunday3:00PMLautoka2 - 1Tailevu NaitasiriChurchill Park
24th Apr - Sunday4:00PMNadroga1 - 2SuvaLawaqa Park
Round 8
9th Apr - Saturday3:00PMBa2 - 0Tailevu NaitasiriUprising Ground
9th Apr - Saturday3:00PMRewa2 - 1NadrogaRatu Cakobau Park
10th Apr - Sunday2:00PMNadi3 - 1LabasaPrince Charles Park
10th Apr - Sunday2:00PMNasinu1 - 3LautokaUprising Ground
10th Apr - Sunday4:00PMNavua0 - 3SuvaUprising Ground
Round 7
3rd Apr - Sunday12:00PMNadroga2 - 1NasinuPrince Charles Park
3rd Apr - Sunday2:00PMNadi0 - 2SuvaPrince Charles Park
3rd Apr - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 1RewaUprising Ground
3rd Apr - Sunday4:00PMBa2 - 5LabasaPrince Charles Park
Round 6
20th Mar- Sunday1:00PMNasinu1 - 0NavuaANZ Stadium
20th Mar- Sunday3:00PMTailevu Naitasiri0 - 1NadrogaANZ Stadium
20th Mar- Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 2BaPrince Charles Park
20th Mar- Sunday5:00PMRewa2 - 2SuvaANZ Stadium
Round 5
13th Mar- Sunday2:00PMNadroga1 - 0LabasaLawaqa Park
13th Mar- Sunday3:00PMNavua0 - 1Tailevu NaitasiriUprising Ground
13th Mar- Sunday4:00PMSuva4 - 2NasinuANZ Stadium
13th Mar- Sunday4:00PMNadi0 - 2RewaLawaqa Park
Round 4
05th Mar- Saturday1:30PMLabasa0-3NavuaSubrail Park
05th Mar- Saturday3:00PMBa5-0NadrogaChurchill Park
06th Mar- Sunday2:00PMSuva3-2Tailevu NaitasiriANZ Stadium
06th Mar- Sunday4:00PMRewa2-0NasinuANZ Stadium
Round 3
27th Feb- Sunday2:00PMNasinu2 - 4NadiANZ Stadium
27th Feb- Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2BaUprising Grounds
27th Feb- Sunday4:00PMRewa2 - 0Tailevu NaitasiriANZ Stadium
27th Feb- Sunday6:00PMSuva1 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
Round 2
19th Feb - Saturday1:00PMLabasa1 - 1RewaSubrail Park
20th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNadi2 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
20th Feb- Sunday1:00PMTailevu Naitasiri0 - 0NasinuANZ Stadium
20th Feb - Sunday2:00PMLautoka6 - 2NavuaChurchill Park
20th Feb - Sunday4:00PMBa1 - 2SuvaChurchill Park
Round 1
13th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNasinu2 - 0LabasaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday2:00PMRewa1 - 0BaANZ Stadium

