Football
Blues in fifth place
April 26, 2022 4:04 pm
Lautoka football has moved up to fifth place on the Digicel Premier League points table.
After playing only four games, the Blues have nine points so far and has moved past Nadroga, Tailevu Naitaisiri, Navua and Nasinu.
These four teams all recorded losses in their respective matches last weekend.
Article continues after advertisement
Suva maintains its place on top with 23 points, five away from Rewa who is in second with 18 points.
With 15 points is Ba in third place and Nadi in fourth with 12.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|SUVA
|9
|7
|2
|0
|21
|10
|+11
|23
|REWA
|8
|5
|3
|0
|13
|5
|+8
|18
|BA
|8
|5
|0
|3
|18
|10
|+8
|15
|NADI
|8
|4
|0
|4
|13
|12
|+1
|12
|LAUTOKA
|4
|3
|0
|1
|12
|6
|+6
|9
|NADROGA
|8
|3
|0
|5
|7
|15
|-8
|9
|TAILEVU NAITASIRI
|8
|2
|1
|5
|7
|10
|-3
|7
|NAVUA
|9
|2
|1
|6
|10
|18
|-8
|7
|NASINU
|9
|2
|1
|6
|9
|19
|-10
|7
|LABASA
|7
|1
|2
|4
|8
|13
|-5
|5
Labasa is still in last place after playing seven matches with 5 points.
DPL continues this weekend with Lautoka playing two games.
They face Ba tomorrow at 7.30pm followed by Rewa on Sunday at 3pm at Churchill Park.
On Saturday, Labasa faces Tailevu Naitasiri at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 10
|27th Apr - Wednesday
|7:30PM
|Lautoka
|-
|Ba
|Churchill Park
|30th Apr - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|-
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Lawaqa Park
|1st May - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|-
|Rewa
|Churchill Park
|Round 9
|24th Apr - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Ba
|4 - 0
|Nasinu
|Churchill Park
|24th Apr - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nadi
|3 - 0
|Navua
|Lawaqa Park
|24th Apr - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|2 - 1
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Churchill Park
|24th Apr - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Nadroga
|1 - 2
|Suva
|Lawaqa Park
|Round 8
|9th Apr - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|2 - 0
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Uprising Ground
|9th Apr - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 1
|Nadroga
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|10th Apr - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nadi
|3 - 1
|Labasa
|Prince Charles Park
|10th Apr - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nasinu
|1 - 3
|Lautoka
|Uprising Ground
|10th Apr - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 3
|Suva
|Uprising Ground
|Round 7
|3rd Apr - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nadroga
|2 - 1
|Nasinu
|Prince Charles Park
|3rd Apr - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 2
|Suva
|Prince Charles Park
|3rd Apr - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Uprising Ground
|3rd Apr - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Ba
|2 - 5
|Labasa
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 6
|20th Mar- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Nasinu
|1 - 0
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|0 - 1
|Nadroga
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 2
|Ba
|Prince Charles Park
|20th Mar- Sunday
|5:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 2
|Suva
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 5
|13th Mar- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nadroga
|1 - 0
|Labasa
|Lawaqa Park
|13th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 1
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Uprising Ground
|13th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Suva
|4 - 2
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 2
|Rewa
|Lawaqa Park
|Round 4
|05th Mar- Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0-3
|Navua
|Subrail Park
|05th Mar- Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|5-0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|06th Mar- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Suva
|3-2
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|06th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|2-0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 3
|27th Feb- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 4
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Ba
|Uprising Grounds
|27th Feb- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|6:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 2
|19th Feb - Saturday
|1:00PM
|Labasa
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|0 - 0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Lautoka
|6 - 2
|Navua
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|13th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 0
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 0
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
Advertisement