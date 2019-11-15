Blues coach pleased with teams performance

Lautoka football coach Ravinesh Kumar is pleased with the side’s performance despite losing to Nadi 3-2 in their Vodafone Premier League clash on Sunday.

Lautoka currently sits in fifth place and is also at the risk of being relegated.

After their disappointing 1-all draw with Nasinu in round 8, Kumar says players have refined the way they play and with more game time, they will be a changed side.

“The performance of the boys what I said last week there is an improvement in the performance even though if we had won the game I would have said the performance has improved. Even though we have lost the game I would have again said the performance has improved.”

Suva takes on Lautoka at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 3pm on Sunday.

Other matches on Sunday will see Rewa meet Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park at Nausori at 3pm and Labasa will host Nasinu at Subrail Park in Labasa on Sunday at 1.30pm.

Meanwhile on Saturday, Navua will take on Ba at the Uprising Sports Centre in Navua at 5pm.