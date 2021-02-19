Blues coach concerned with postponement

Lautoka football coach Tagi Vonolagi says the postponement of games has a huge effect on preparations.

The Blues coach raised his concerns during their training session yesterday saying as it’s the second time this has happened this year.

The former national goalkeeper says it’s worrying to note that they now have to start their season in March as opposed to early February.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s like everything has its own laws, training also has its own laws and one of the law is called, the law of reversibility and normally they say if you don’t use it, you lose it, so we prepare and then the game is cancelled.”

Vonolagi says while there’s an extra week of training, the main issue is that teams have been preparing for a long time and they need to play.

“We will be looking forward to playing a friendly game this week just to keep the momentum and we have to play Ba or any other team as it will be good for the boys also.”

Lautoka will now face Navua next Sunday at 3pm at Churchill Park.

Also on Sunday, Rewa play Suva next Sunday at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium.

Two matches will be played on next Saturday with Labasa hosting Ba at 1.20pm at Subrail Park while Nadroga takes on Nadi at 5pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

You can catch the live commentary of the Suva/Rewa match on Mirchi FM.